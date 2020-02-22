Rowan County road closing for culvert replacement

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to close a section of a Rowan County Road next week to replace a storm drain culvert that crosses under the road.
Bringle Ferry Road is scheduled to close between Panther Creek Road and Surratt Road at 7:30 a.m. Monday. The closure is anticipated to last five days.
A signed detour will be in place during the closure, following Panther Creek, Ribelin, Stokes Ferry, Wyatt Grove Church and Surratt roads.
This work is weather dependent. Alternate dates will be March 2-6.
