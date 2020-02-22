Mother and child reported missing from Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are looking for a mother and her child who have been missing from Matthews since Thursday night.
Matthews Police say Tamara Jernel Brown and her child have been missing from the Gander Cove Lane area of Matthews since 10 p.m. Thursday.
Officials say Brown is possibly suffering from a mental health disability.
She was last seen walking with her child in the uptown Charlotte area Friday around noon.
If you know of their whereabouts, police ask you to please dial 911 immediately.
