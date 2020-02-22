Mostly Sunny and Pleasant Sunday; First Alert for Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday will be a pleasant day to be outdoors, with more rain chances return for the start of the work week. Because of the chance for scattered rain on Monday, we have issued a First Alert. Chilly temperatures and drier weather will develop for the end of next week.
Clear skies will continue overnight, with temperatures cooling to around 30 degrees for Sunday morning. Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures around 60 degrees.
Clouds will be on the increase Sunday night, with scattered rain showers developing on Monday and lingering into Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday will feature high temperatures in the 50s, with high temperatures returning to the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Drier weather develops for Thursday, with chilly temperatures back into the 40s. The NC mountains could even pick up some light snow for Thursday. Friday is expected to stay mostly sunny, with the chance for some mountain snow again on Saturday, with high temperatures remaining in the upper 40s to lower 50s Friday into the weekend.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
