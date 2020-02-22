Matthews Police search for missing 6-month-old boy

Police say 6-month-old Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson and his mother, 30-year-old Tamara Jernel Brown, had been missing from the Gander Cove Lane area of Matthews since about 10:00 p.m. Thursday. Early Saturday morning, police say Tamara Brown was arrested near Galleria Boulevard on Friday night for common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official. Prior to her arrest, police say she may be suffering from a mental health disability and was last seen walking in Uptown Charlotte around noon Friday.