Matthews Police search for missing 6-month-old boy

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Matthews Police Department is searching for a 6-month-old baby boy. Police say an Amber Alert has been issued for the child.
Police say 6-month-old Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson and his mother, 30-year-old Tamara Jernel Brown, had been missing from the Gander Cove Lane area of Matthews since about 10:00 p.m. Thursday. Early Saturday morning, police say Tamara Brown was arrested near Galleria Boulevard on Friday night for common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official. Prior to her arrest, police say she may be suffering from a mental health disability and was last seen walking in Uptown Charlotte around noon Friday.
Police say Chi-Liam Brown-Erickson was not with his mother when they arrested her Friday night at about 10:00 p.m.. They do not know where the infant may be. Matthews Police say an Amber Alert has been issued for the child.
If you know where Chi-Liam Brown-Erickson is, you’re asked to call 911 or the Matthews Police Department immediately.
