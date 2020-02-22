Man with cognitive issues missing from Charlotte hotel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a 71-year-old man who went missing from his Charlotte hotel room.
Willie Gillespie Jr. is said to suffer from cognitive issues. He reportedly left his room at the Double Tree Inn on the 800 block of West Trade Street around 8:30 p.m. Friday, and hasn’t been seen since.
Gillespie, who was wearing a plaid purple shirt, corduroy pants and grey sneakers with orange trim, has early onset dementia and may be confused or disoriented.
He left his coat and walking cane in his room and isn’t familiar with the Charlotte area.
Police have used helicopters to attempt to find him, but those efforts haven’t been successful.
Anyone with information on Gillespie’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.