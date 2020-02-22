Man shot in own Charlotte apartment by intruder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man forced his way into a Charlotte apartment and shot a man in the shoulder.
The incident occurred around 9:58 p.m. on the 1500 block of Montgomery Street.
The alleged shooter reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Nobody else was in the apartment at the time of the shooting, CMPD says.
Police haven’t determined a motive to the crime and don’t know if the suspect knew his victim.
Officers stopped a vehicle nearby and detained somebody but aren’t sure if that person is the suspect.
The investigation is active and no more information was released.
