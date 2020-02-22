Dorian Harper, convicted in 2013 Union Co. child abuse case, released from prison

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County man, convicted after a boy was found chained to a porch with a dead chicken around his neck, has been released from prison.
Dorian Harper was accused of physically and sexually abusing the child. His girlfriend, Wanda Sue Larson, was the boy’s foster mother. Larson was a supervisor with Union County DSS at the time of her arrest.
The two lived together in the home where the child was found chained to the porch in 2013.
Both Larson and Harper pleaded guilty to criminal charges stemming from abuse suffered by the boy found chained to the porch and other children who lived in the home.
Harper was released from prison in Feb. after serving nearly five years of his 10 year sentence.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.