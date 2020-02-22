Friends plead for driver to come forward in deadly east Charlotte hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friends of a man killed in an east Charlotte hit-and-run earlier this month are asking that the driver responsible for the incident come forward.
Police say the collision happened February 8 just after 9 p.m. in the 3600 block of The Plaza.
62-year-old Karim Akbar was killed in the crash. Police say the driver who hit Akbar left the scene of the collision.
Akbar’s friends spoke to WBTV Friday night, describing their loved one as a kind man with a sense of humor.
“He was just a fun-loving, spirited guy who just loved life,” said Anthony Chism.
Chism and several other people know Akbar from a bar in the University City area. Akbar’s friends said he frequented The Press Box Bar & Grill off of N. Tryon Street.
“He made everybody laugh whether you wanted to or not,” said Belinda Hall.
Hall said she had known Akbar for a few months and would see him singing karaoke at The Press Box weekly. She said one day Akbar stopped showing up.
“He had missing for two weeks and no one knew what had happened to him,” said Hall.
Last week Akbar’s friends got answers. They learned their friend had been killed in a hit-and-run.
“To just leave someone helpless on the side of the road, injured, knowing that you caused that, I don’t know how you sleep at night. I don’t know how you do it,” said Cedrice Brown.
Brown said he didn’t think Akbar had any close family in the area. The group of friends has taken it upon themselves to spread the word about what happened.
“It’s only right for us to try to find his killer, to find out who did this to him,” said Brown.
Police say the driver who hit Akbar may have been driving a 2015-2017 Honda Civic Coupe with front-end damage and a missing “H” emblem.
Police ask that anyone with information about the hit-and-run call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
