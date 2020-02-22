Dry weekend but another First Alert for Monday rain.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was nice to see the sun again, after Thursday’s rain and snow. We will see it again today.
Highs will be a bit milder though. Yesterday’s high was only 44 degrees but today will take us to the mid 50s. We will enjoy another nice day on Sunday. Highs will be closer to 60 degrees in the afternoon.
The next system will get us wet starting on Monday. Rain will be possible at any time. Highs will be in the mid 50s. The rain chance won’t completely be done after that. We have a chance for showers continuing into Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be back in the 60s by then.
The next big temperature drop will come on Thursday and Friday. We will go back to highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. It should be dry – other than when the transition takes place on Wednesday night. If the cold air catches up to the precipitation, there could be snow showers for the mountains. We will keep an eye on it.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
