Cincinnati girl battling stage-4 brain cancer wants to spread hope, positivity

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gabrielle Wilfong couldn’t help it. Moments after she completed what her family hopes is her last chemotherapy treatment, she started to dance.
“It’s just been a crazy ride,” she said. “But I’m here. I’m kicking its butt.”
Eight months ago, the 16-year-old Colerain resident was diagnosed with stage-4 brain cancer. She began her battle at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center before moving to West Chester Hospital.
Now Gabrielle says scans show her brain tumors have shrunken to the point that they are almost gone.
Her next scan is at the beginning of March and will show whether she’s finished battling her disease.
To be sure, there were difficult moments during the last eight months. But as she looks back over her battle, they’re not what she wants to focus on.
Gabrielle is nothing if not positive. She conveys an inner strength she says she gets from her family, her faith and the thousands of people who have followed her battle through her Instagram account.
“I think it’s because of how I am,” Gabrielle said. “Like, my personality. I’m just a natural funny girl, you know?”
She’s an optimist, too — a relentless one. By no means is she glad to have received her diagnosis, but she does believe that everything happens for a reason.
“Before, I was kinda going down the wrong path,” she said. “But this woke me up. Like, you only live one life. Go do it right.”
Gabrielle’s mother, Shena, says her daughter is an inspiration.
“I’m very proud of her,” Shena said. “I mean, she is stronger than I am.”
Now Gabrielle wants to spread her positivity around the world, especially to those who are now locked in their own cancer battles.
“Don’t give up,” she said. “Believe in yourself.”
