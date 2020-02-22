Cameras could be placed in special education classrooms at parent’s request under proposed bill

(WAFB) - Louisiana’s lawmakers could consider a bill that would allow parents to request video cameras be installed in some special education classrooms.
Louisiana House Bill 138 provides that cameras that record audio and video be placed in classrooms where a majority of students receive special education for at least 50 percent of their instructional time.
The proposed law does not apply to classrooms where gifted students who do not also have disabilities are taught.
The proposal also only allows for the superintendent, his designee, the student’s parent, and members of law enforcement to view the recorded footage. The video would be edited in such a way that no other person’s child would be visible to a parent besides their own.
Anyone who views the footage and observes a suspected crime would be required to make a report to law enforcement, under the proposal.
Republican state Rep. Mark Wright of House District 77 prefiled the bill. He made the same proposal last year that died in committee.
The legislative session begins on March 9.
