Bernie Sanders holding Myrtle Beach rally ahead of SC primary

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Democratic presidential candidates are unveiling rally dates ahead of the February 29 South Carolina state primary.
Sen. Bernie Sanders’s team announced Saturday the candidate will hold a rally on Wednesday, February 26 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. According to a release the event will start at 3:00 p.m. with doors opening to supporters at 1:30 p.m. Officials say entry is on a first come, first served basis.
Tickets are not required, but an online registration is encouraged. Click here to RSVP..
