CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another First Alert Posted – Back To Rain Again!
As we are shaking off the snow from Thursday and now enduring very cold air heading into the weekend, we are already eyeballing warmer and wetter weather heading back our way at the first of next week. So enjoy the sunny days over the weekend with milder temperatures already making a return.
Highs on Friday didn’t get out of the mid 40s, but we’ll already jump into the mid and upper 50s on Saturday and we may hit 60 degrees on Sunday. The temperatures will keep rising into the 60s next week as the rain moves away before dropping again just in time for next weekend making the skiers happy yet again.
Enjoy your weekend, it looks ideal for outdoor plans!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.