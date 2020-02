MISSING: Tamara D. Thompson was last seen Feb. 17th at 5:30 AM on Kingsburry Rd. in York, SC

AGE: 67

HEIGHT: 5'5"

WEIGHT: 135 lbs.

HAIR: Strawberry - Blond

EYES: Green

LKA: Kingsburry Rd. York, SC

IF SEEN Call 911 or 803-628-3059 #YCSONews #YoCoNews #MissingPerson #Missing pic.twitter.com/OAHpf73Cxw