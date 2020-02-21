77-year-old Charlotte man reported missing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 77-year-old man with cognitive issues has been reported missing in Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public’s help finding Robert Groom, who was reported missing Friday morning. Family tells police Groom left his home on Leafcrest Lane around 5 a.m. and may be headed to a familiar address near Craddock Avenue. Family is concerned for Groom’s safety.
Groom is described as being around 5′8″ and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a teal and white Panthers jacket, jeans, slippers and a green baseball cap.
Anyone who knows Groom’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
