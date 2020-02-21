Wells Fargo to pay $3 billion in settlement with feds over fake accounts, sources say

(The Charlotte Observer) - Federal prosecutors and the SEC will announce a settlement with Wells Fargo for about $3 billion Friday, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the situation, as a result of the long-running probes into the bank’s sham sales practices.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles sent out a release Friday that said it would announce an action in a “large-scale matter related to a financial institution,” with representatives from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice, including U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray of Charlotte.
Sources with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Charlotte Observer that Wells Fargo was the institution. The sources were not authorized to speak about the case.
The SEC and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for Wells Fargo would not comment.
Wells is one of the biggest employers in the Charlotte region, with about 27,000 workers.
The settlement stems from Wells Fargo’s sales practices, as well as other misconduct.
From the early 2000s to late 2016, hundreds of thousands of Wells employees took part in opening millions of sham accounts in customers’ names to meet unreasonably high sales goals, regulators found in January.
The resulting backlash from the revelation of those sales practices has derailed the bank for years. Its share price has stagnated while its peers’ stock prices have soared. The bank cycled through three chief executives since the practices became widely known in 2016.
Since starting his job in October, new CEO Charlie Scharf has repeatedly apologized for the sales practices, hoping that contrition will help the bank finally put the scandal in the past.
“This bank is going to perform better in the future,” Wells Fargo’s new chief operating officer Scott Powell said in an interview with the Observer prior to the announcement.
REGULATORS STILL MONITORING
The pending settlement is the latest step to finally close the book on Wells Fargo’s misconduct scandal. In January, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Wells Fargo’s federal regulator, filed charges against or settled with eight former executives at the bank.
John Stumpf, Wells Fargo’s CEO for much of the period when the sales misconduct took place, can never work for a bank again and must pay a $17.5 million fine as a result of a settlement with the regulator.
The former head of Wells Fargo’s consumer bank, Carrie Tolstedt, a key player in the scandal, is fighting her charges. Regulators are seeking a $25 million fine from her and an industry ban.
Despite the settlement, regulators are still closely examining the bank. Since February 2018, the Federal Reserve has restricted Wells Fargo from growing beyond its 2017 size, about $2 trillion in assets, as a punishment.
The cap will remain in place until Wells Fargo, the country’s biggest mortgage and small-business lender, demonstrates to the Fed that it has fixed its oversight and risk management; proving that there are sufficient safeguards to prevent another scandal like this from happening again.
But the Fed isn’t the only regulator left closely watching Wells.
The bank said in January that it has 12 outstanding public enforcement actions against it from a range of regulators, including five alone from the OCC. Wells Fargo is headquartered in San Francisco, but has its largest employee base in Charlotte, a result of its 2008 purchase of Wachovia.
