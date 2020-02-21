VTv Therapeutics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) _ VTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the High Point, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 11 cents per share.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $7,000 in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $13 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.8 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.93. A year ago, they were trading at $2.30.
