TBI identifies vehicle in search for missing Tenn. 15-month-old

TBI identifies vehicle in search for missing Tenn. 15-month-old
The individuals who are believed to have information regarding 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell may be driving a BMW with Tennessee license plate number 3M9-6W9. (Source: WVLT)
By WVLT Web Staff | February 21, 2020 at 11:04 AM EST - Updated February 21 at 11:04 AM

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 15-month-old girl out of Sullivan County.

The individuals who are believed to have information regarding 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell may be driving a BMW with Tennessee license plate number 3M9-6W9.

TBI issued an Amber Alert Feb. 19 for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell who was last seen Dec. 26, 2019 but was not reported missing until Feb. 18, 2019.
TBI issued an Amber Alert Feb. 19 for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell who was last seen Dec. 26, 2019 but was not reported missing until Feb. 18, 2019. (Source: TBI)

TBI said Boswell was reportedly last seen on December 26, 2019. She was not reported as a missing child until Feb. 18, 2020.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.