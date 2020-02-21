Snowfall below normal but winter tourism up, say officials

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - It has definitely not been the snowiest winter in the North Carolina Mountains.
“Usually this time of year we’ve had twice as much snow as we’ve had, “ said Kate Gavenus, Beech Mountain Director of Tourism.
Thursday’s four-inch snowfall was among the deepest so far. Even so, skiers and other tourists have flocked to the mountains on weekends this winter.
“Timing is everything,” says Gavenus.
The warmest and wettest days of the winter so far have mostly been during the week.
As weekends approached, colder weather and snow developed, she says. That was the case before Christmas, the MLK weekend, and Presidents Weekend. Even a small amount of snow creates an atmosphere that winter tourists like, said one business owner, and if it is cold enough for slopes to make snow, everyone makes money, he said.
On Friday, with snow on the ground, that held true again as ski shops, slopes, and restaurants were crowded with visitors.
Officials hope the pattern continues for several more weeks. All the ski resorts hope to stay open well into the latter stages of March.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.