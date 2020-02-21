Snow Moving Out – But Icy Roads Lie Ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After most of us saw the rain change to snow during the afternoon and evening hours across our region, that part of the storm system will quickly wind down late this evening and through the overnight hours.
However, as subfreezing air rolls in behind this snow, the leftover water on the roadways may freeze in spots creating hazardous driving conditions. So please be extra careful when heading out early Friday morning to work or school.
Friday morning low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s and we likely won’t get back above freezing until nine or ten o’clock. Sunshine will return for the balance of the day and that will carry on through the weekend pushing temperatures back into the 50s as well.
Next chance of rain, and it’s a good one, heads back our way on Monday!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
