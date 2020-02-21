Patches of black ice on roadways remain a concern during Friday morning commute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following yesterday’s rain, sleet and snow, the concern this morning is for patches of black ice on area roadways, particularly bridges and overpasses as daybreak readings are below 32°.
As we move through the mid-morning, temperatures will inch back up into the middle 40s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. A chilly breeze out of the north will blow as well, so it will be a cold day!
Clear and cold tonight, lows will bottom out in the lower 20s for most neighborhoods.
A nice warming trend kicks in over the weekend, with plenty of sunshine in the forecast Saturday and afternoon readings rise into the mid to upper 50s, jumping further Sunday to the low to mid 60s under partly sunny skies.
A first alert has been declared for Monday as another round of rain moves in and lingers through at least Tuesday. Monday will chilly with highs in the 50s before warmer air pushes in with highs in the 60s on Tuesday in advance of our next front.
Hope you have a great Friday & weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
