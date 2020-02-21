Serious injuries reported, part of I-485 Outer closed due to multi-vehicle crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Serious injuries were reported and part of I-485 Outer is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash on the highway Friday afternoon.
Officials say I-485 Outer Loop at Johnston Road is closed due to the crash.
Emergency medical officials say one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Drivers are advised to use caution in the area as several fire companies are working. Drivers should use alternate routes.
There’s no word on what happened or how many people were involved.
This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.