New shops coming to Concord Mills

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Mills, the largest outlet and value retail shopping destination in North Carolina, announced that New Balance and Versona are joining the center this spring, according to a press release.
The new stores add to the more than 200 shopping, dining and entertainment options at the recently renovated center and complement the existing roster of top athleisure and fashionable brands including Under Armour—which recently opened in November 2019.
“We always strive to offer a diverse array of shopping selections here at Concord Mills,” said Sarah Berthold, Director of Marketing at Concord Mills. “Whether our shoppers and guests are looking for athletic gear or chic apparel, they are sure to find an impressive assortment for every taste – and we are excited to bring two new stores into that mix for everyone to enjoy.”
Versona
Opening February 13, Versona is a fun apparel, jewelry and accessories brand with a unique approach to fashion priced right every day. Welcome to Versona, where our customer is at the heart of everything we do. We know she will take risks with her fashion, but not her budget. She is pressed for time with work, family and social commitments. Located near Entrance 3, Versona offers her a one-stop-shop to complete her look from head to toe, while expressing an individual style that doesn’t conform, but stands out.
New Balance Factory Store
Now open near Entrance 6, the New Balance Factory Store has arrived for guests to shop the latest styles of performance running shoes and apparel for pre and post workout to trendy casual looks. Outfit the whole family to tackle your workouts with confidence.
Under Armour
Now open near Entrance 2, Under Armour offers a diverse assortment of athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories engineered to keep male and female athletes of all ages cool, dry and light throughout the course of a game, practice or workout.
For a full list of retailers and upcoming events taking place at the center, please visit Simon.com/ConcordMills to learn more.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.