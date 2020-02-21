New shops coming to Concord Mills

Opening February 13, Versona is a fun apparel, jewelry and accessories brand with a unique approach to fashion priced right every day. Welcome to Versona, where our customer is at the heart of everything we do. We know she will take risks with her fashion, but not her budget. She is pressed for time with work, family and social commitments. Located near Entrance 3, Versona offers her a one-stop-shop to complete her look from head to toe, while expressing an individual style that doesn’t conform, but stands out.