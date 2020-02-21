LSU, S. Carolina meet in conference play

STEPPING UP: South Carolina's Maik Kotsar has averaged 10.9 points and 6.5 rebounds while AJ Lawson has put up 13.7 points. For the Tigers, Skylar Mays has averaged 16.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while Trendon Watford has put up 13.8 points and 6.9 rebounds.MIGHTY MAYS: Mays has connected on 36.9 percent of the 103 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 28 over his last five games. He's also made 85.2 percent of his free throws this season.