Lifesavers, survivors honored Thursday at 7th annual Hearts & Heroes in Cabarrus

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - While many avoided the snow, nearly 300 people convened Thursday for the Cabarrus County EMS Hearts & Heroes event. The event reunites cardiac survivors and the teams that performed life-saving interventions. The celebration took place at the Laureate Center in Kannapolis.
A national model for cardiac care
When Cabarrus County EMS began implementing a new cardiac arrest response program seven years ago, it saw a dramatic change in patient results. In 2019, Cabarrus County reached a 32% survival rate for patients who experienced a witnessed cardiac arrest. This is one of the nation’s highest such rates—nearly double the national average.
The program uses a “pit-crew” type approach with defined roles for telecommunicators, first responders and EMS responders who respond to incidents. Local care teams follow American Heart Association guidelines that include early:
- Recognition and activation of 911
- CPR
- Defibrillation
- Advanced life support
- Access to definitive care.
Cabarrus County EMS also credits its ongoing efforts to train residents in CPR. Many of Thursday’s honorees were bystanders who began care before first responders arrived.
Agencies participating in life-saving care in 2019 included Cabarrus County EMS, Emergency Management, Squad 410 and Sheriff’s Office; Concord Police and Fire and Life Safety; Allen, Cold Water, Georgeville, Kannapolis, Mt. Pleasant fire departments; Concord Police Department and Atrium Health Cabarrus.
To request CPR training offered to Cabarrus residents, email learnCPR@cabarruscounty.us or call 704-920-2600.
