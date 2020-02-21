Duke CTSI doubles space at NC Research Campus for Translational Population Health Research Center, home of MURDOCK Study

“Not only is vital clinical research taking place here, but TransPop always places study participants at the center of everything they do,” Boulware said. “This community-based approach is the gold standard, and investigator after investigator tells me of their remarkable experience working with this team on grants, projects, and initiatives. Thank you for the important work you do for Duke CTSI and for Duke University as a whole. TransPop ensures that clinical research continues to flourish at Duke and in our North Carolina communities, and that the knowledge gained through research at Duke will improve the health of our communities.”