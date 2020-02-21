Clemson looks to extend streak vs BC

SUPER SENIORS: Boston College's Jay Heath, Derryck Thornton and Nik Popovic have combined to account for 48 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.ACCURATE AAMIR: Aamir Simms has connected on 38.6 percent of the 70 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 10 over the last five games. He's also converted 73.2 percent of his foul shots this season.