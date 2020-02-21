Charlotte residents voice winter weather concerns after evening precipitation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While the normal charm of an uptown Charlotte evening saw the added mix of wintry weather Thursday night, the precipitation wasn’t enough to completely stop daily routines.
Uptown resident Addison Mow walked his dog through Romare Bearden Park as flakes fell from the sky.
“I mean it’s different – not used to seeing it here in Charlotte. It kinda shuts the city down so it kind of puts a halt to everything, but it’s fun,” said Mow.
Reginal Shird, an uptown security guard, said he enjoyed seeing people react to the winter weather.
“It’s fun to see how everybody gets all excited and energetic and stuff,” said Shird.
The snow was a treat to many Charlotteans, but for northerners, the wintry mix was nothing new.
“I never expected to see snow down here. I mean it was 70 degrees not to long ago so it reminds me of home, unfortunately,” said Scott Hill, a Boston resident who was in Charlotte for work.
When asked about icy roads, several people said driving on Friday was a concern. Temperatures are expected to dip into the low 30s Thursday night into Friday morning.
“I work down in Pineville so the commute tomorrow could be a bear,” said Mow.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced Thursday night that classes would be canceled for students Friday because of the weather. Brandice Barnes, a Charlotte resident and mother of a former CMS student, figured that the school system would be playing it safe.
“They’re gonna hold off school for a couple hours tomorrow just to see what’s gonna happen. They’re gonna try to be cautious and make sure the roads are safe for the kids. That’s my prediction,” Barnes told WBTV.
