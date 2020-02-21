Attempted kidnapping reported in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A kidnapping attempt involving a 10-year-old child is under investigation in southeast Charlotte near the Oakhurst neighborhood.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say someone attempted to take a 10-year-old boy by grabbing his hand and walking away. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at an outside area along North Sharon Amity Road at Monroe Road.
“Officers city-wide have been made aware of the incident and the division has increased patrols in and around the aforementioned location,” police say.
The boy was not hurt and didn’t know the person who reportedly attempted to kidnap him, according to the police report.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
