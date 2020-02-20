Wofford looks to end streak vs Furman

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Jordan Lyons, Clay Mounce and Noah Gurley have combined to account for 58 percent of Furman's scoring this season. For Wofford, Nathan Hoover, Chevez Goodwin and Trevor Stumpe have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team's total scoring, including 58 percent of all Terriers points over their last five.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Hoover has connected on 30.3 percent of the 234 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 15 of 49 over his last five games. He's also converted 93.3 percent of his foul shots this season.