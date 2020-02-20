The Weeknd coming to Charlotte in July on ‘After Hours’ world tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Grammy-winning singer The Weeknd has announced that he will be coming to Charlotte in July as part of his ‘After Hours’ world tour.
The concert will be on Wednesday, July 15 at 7 p.m. at the Spectrum Center. Artists joining Weeknd on the tour include Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver and 88Glam.
The earliest available presale tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 10:00 a.m. Ticket information is available at Ticketmaster. The website advises fans to arrive 10 minutes early and complete a number of steps so you’re ready to go before the sale begins.
The tour will take the Weeknd through nearly 40 cities across the U.S. and Canada, as well as an U.K. and European arena tour in the fall.
The tour is in support of Weeknd’s album “After Hours” that will be released on March 20.
