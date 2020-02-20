Syneos Health: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $91.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.03 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.
The clinical research company posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $131.3 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.68 billion.
Syneos Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.58 to $3.78 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.88 billion to $5 billion.
Syneos Health shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 22% in the last 12 months.
