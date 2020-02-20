Student found with BB gun at Butler High School

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A student was found with a BB gun at Butler High School Thursday.
Matthews Police say they received an anonymous tip that a student at Butler High School had a weapon on campus on Thursday around 10:30 a.m.
The Butler School Resource Officer (SRO) was immediately made aware of this information and then quickly located the student in question. Upon the SRO speaking to this student, the student ran out of the building towards Matthews Mint Hill Road.
After a brief foot chase, the student was taken into custody on Matthews Mint Hill Road near campus. During the course of this investigation, it was discovered that the 17-year-old male student was in possession of a pistol-style BB gun.
The student was evaluated and treated on-scene by medic after injuring himself during his attempt to flee the officer. Officials say this student will be released into the custody of a parent/guardian and a criminal charge of weapons on campus or other educational property will be filed with the Mecklenburg County Juvenile Court:
“This incident shows what an impact the “If You See Something, Say Something” program can have on school administrators and law enforcement being able to quickly identify a possible safety concern and address it accordingly. If you haven’t already, please assist us by talking to your children about this concept and emphasize to them just how important it is for maintaining everyone’s safety,” a press release from Matthews Police Department read.
