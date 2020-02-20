School districts announce Friday closings, delays due to conditions from Thursday snowfall

(WBTV) - Local school districts are starting to announce delays and closings Friday due to conditions from winter weather in the area Thursday.
Avery County Schools and All Anson County Schools will be closed Friday.
Chesterfield County Schools and Clover School District will operate on a two-hour delay for students and staff Friday, Feb. 21.
Caldwell County Schools, Iredell-Statesville Schools and Lancaster County Schools will operate on a three-hour delay Friday.
A source from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says multiple conference calls about weather impacts will be happening Thursday night between district officials. CMS expects a decision to happen around 9 p.m.
Several other local school districts have yet to make a decision on the status of classes on Friday.
A First Alert Day was extended through Friday morning as snow will taper off Thursday night, yet temperatures will be dropping below freezing into the mid to upper 20s, leading to icy spots/black ice on area roadways for the Friday morning commute. Bridges and overpasses will be the biggest concern.
On Thursday afternoon, snow began falling in several places in the WBTV viewing area, including Charlotte.
Several viewers and WBTV reporters shared videos and pictures on Twitter of snow falling in different areas.
Drivers will need to use extra caution traveling overnight into Friday morning. Temperatures should get back above freezing by the mid to late morning hours (8-11 a.m.) of Friday for Charlotte, around 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. for Hickory;
The North Carolina mountains may only get above freezing for just a few hours Friday afternoon 2 pm to 5 pm, before they drop back below freezing Friday evening.
