Road rage in Walmart parking lot lands man in jail

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police who were responding to a larceny call at Walmart had to intervene in another matter when they saw a man driving a car that appeared to be chasing a man driving a pickup truck through the parking lot.
According to the report, the officers saw a black Chevrolet Camaro that appeared to be chasing a pick up truck through the parking lot. Officers estimated that the Camaro was traveling at a rate of 55 miles an hour at one point.
The officers stopped the Camaro and charged the driver, Scott Alan Turner, Jr., 26, of Fish Pond Road. Turner was charged with reckless driving and simple possession of hydrocodone. Police also served an outstanding warrant from 2019 for reckless driving.
Turner told police he was chasing the pickup driver because he had “cut him off” in the parking lot. When police questioned the truck driver, he said he had no idea why the Camaro was following him.
Turner was jailed under a bond of $2000.
