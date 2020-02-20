Record year for North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer

While THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride is owed much of the credit for the museum’s growing attendance, increases have been seen year-round. Alexander said, “Day-to-day visitation is up, more school field trips are being booked, and we saw record visitation at a number of other events.” The annual Fire Truck Festival, the Brew & Choo Craft Beer Festival, the aviation-centric Wind & Wings event, and summer car shows all saw record numbers in 2019. “We are building on the success of THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride by giving those visitors multiple reasons to visit us again, outside of the holiday season,” said Alexander.