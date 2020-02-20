Mountains prepare for possible snow

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a winter where there has not been much snow, people in the mountains are looking forward to the possibility of some over the next few days.
"We like to have snow here,” said Pat Cashwell. “It’s why we live here.”
Normally at this time of the winter season, many people would be tired of the cold and ice but not this year, said Grant Shields.
“It’s been a weird, wet winter,” Shields said.
The lack of snow has not necessarily made things easier for highway crews. Flooding rains this winter have damaged roads and kept repair crews busy.
Wednesday, though, the equipment was being prepped again for winter weather duty.
Kevin Whittington of the DOT says everyone will be on call and ready to hit the roads if and when snow or ice starts falling.
“We will take what we get and do the best we can with it,” Whittington said.
