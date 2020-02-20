Molly’s Kids: Reminder how small gifts can continue to mean big things

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Email from mom of Andrew Higgins, one of our #MollysKids who lives with Ehrlers-Danlos Syndrome.
"Hi Molly! Wanted to send you a quick story about Andrew. For the most part, he's doing well. Ehlers danlos isn't all fun, but on May 1st his school, Hudson Elementary, is going to have an EDS Day in honor of Andrew (his idea). We're working on getting that together.
Today though, is not a good health day for Andrew. We are at Levine Children’s ER. But I wanted to let you know that before we got in the car to come to the hospital, Andrew got his pillow made for him by the lady who use to live in Morganton and who used to mail all your #MollysKids homemade pillows she customized for them. I think you said she now moved to Florida? I can’t think of her name, but wanted you to know that even a year later, that pillow means a lot to Andrew. I’m sending along a picture to prove it.
Thanks again for caring. Please pass my message on to that nice woman if you can. Thank you!
Susan Dula"
That seamstress's name is Margaret Hayes. She did move to Florida. I did forward your email, Susan, and she wrote back within three minutes saying she had tears in her eyes. As a retired teacher, Margaret will never stop trying to educate and support others, and is currently trying to find contacts within the children's hospitals in her new area, to surprise new kids.
She says she is beyond appreciative you shared this email... and loves knowing Andrew still loves his pillow.
We all sincerely hope he's feeling better. Know with EDS it's an ongoing continual battle.
Love this sweet picture.
-Molly
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
