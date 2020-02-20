Man found guilty, sentenced to life in prison for murder of 2-year-old in Gaston Co.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Court officials say a man was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murder of a 2-year-old in Gaston County.
Gaston County Superior Court officials say Marquis Julius Graham was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Kye Abdul Rashid. Graham turned himself in Nov. 2017.
Officials say Graham and Rashid’s mother brought the toddler to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in 2017. The young boy later died at the hospital.
Investigators say Graham and the victim's mother were dating and living together with the 2-year-old and one other child. They did not say what evidence led to Graham being charged in the young boy's death.
Captain Rosselle with the Gaston County Police Department confirmed that the 2-year-old victim had been the subject of a previous investigation by the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services. Rosselle said that the DSS investigated an injury to the child in early 2017.
He said it is unclear if Graham was a part of that case, however, the child's mother would have been with Graham at the time of the investigation.
