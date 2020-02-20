Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-DEBATE-ANALYSIS
Analysis: Dems' civility gives way to combustible conflict
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wednesday’s Democratic debate signaled a sharp turn in the party's primary contest. After months of mostly civil disagreements, the candidates engaged in a fierce debate that laid bare both the ideological divisions roiling the party and the personal animosities that have simmered for months. Elizabeth Warren criticized Bernie Sanders for leading a movement that has provided a haven for online harassment. Amy Klobuchar accused Pete Buttigieg of calling her dumb. And all the candidates piled on first-time debate participant Mike Bloomberg, launching aggressive attacks on his record on race, gender and how he is wielding his vast personal wealth in pursuit of the Democratic nomination.
SHOOTING DEATH
SC man takes plea deal just before 2nd murder trial
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A man whose murder conviction for killing a man he thought broke into his South Carolina home was overturned has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge before a new trial. The Sumter Item reports 38-year-old Antrell Felder pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday and was sentenced to just over 22 years in prison. That sentence is about two decades shorter than his 2011 murder sentence. Prosecutors say Felder shot and killed 23-year-old William McKenzie in Sumter in July 2008 because he thought McKenzie was the burglar who broke into his home. Felder's conviction was overturrned last year by the state Supreme Court because prosecutors told jurors has was out on bond on a lynching charge.
ELECTION 2020-SOUTH CAROLINA
In S Carolina, Sanders may get boost from billionaire Steyer
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Bernie Sanders criticizes billionaires for having undue influence on American life and politics, but one billionaire, Tom Steyer, could help Sanders do well in South Carolina's Democratic primary. That would be a blow to Joe Biden, who is counting on South Carolina as his electoral “firewall.” Steyer has been courting black voters in the state and has spent tens of millions on ads. That could siphon support from Biden, creating an opening for Sanders. Some GOP leaders are encouraging Republicans to support Sanders in the primary because they see him as the weakest opponent to President Donald Trump.
EDUCATION OVERHAUL
2nd push to end debate on SC education overhaul bill fails
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bipartisan group of South Carolina senators has again stopped an effort to limit debate on a massive education overhaul bill. The bill has already taken up almost all of the first five weeks of the 18-week session. Senate President Harvey Peeler made the unusual motion Wednesday. Peeler suggested limiting debate to 12 minutes on all remaining amendments and taking up no additional amendments. Just 20 senators went along with the proposal, which needed 26 votes. Senators who voted against limiting debate say the bill can still be made better.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-SOUTH
Flooded Mississippi residents return to soggy, smelly homes
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Flooded-out residents are returning to soggy, smelly homes around Mississippi's capital after days of misery. Gov. Tate Reeves is urging people to be cautious as they go into buildings that were flooded by the Pearl River. People who had been forced out of their homes were opening doors and windows on Wednesday so carpet, furniture and floors could begin drying out. Hundreds of people remained without electricity in central Mississippi. Rain was still falling across a wide area from eastern Texas to South Carolina. Flood warnings covered much of the South, and more rain was expected in Mississippi.
MISSING GIRL-SOUTH CAROLINA
Police: Girl, 6, was killed by neighbor who then killed self
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a 6-year-old girl who disappeared from her front yard after school was killed by a neighbor who then killed himself. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher told reporters Tuesday that Faye Marie Swetlik was asphyxiated just a few hours after she was abducted. She did not say if she was strangled or suffocated. Faye's body was found in the woods nearby three days after her kidnapping and moments before 30-year-old neighbor Coty Scott Taylor was found dead in his home after slitting his own throat. Investigators found clues about her disappearance Thursday in Taylor's trash can, a day after they questioned him.