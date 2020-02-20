Jeff Corley named City of Concord Water Resources Director

"Join me in congratulating Jeff Corley in his promotion to Water Resources Director," wrote Payne. "Since joining Team Concord in 2005, Jeff has progressed through various positions with the City culminating with his latest promotion. Jeff was placed in the Interim Water Resources Director role after the untimely passing of our friend and Teammate Christie (Putnam) Huneycutt. Jeff has continued to excel and I am confident he will continue to do so while taking the Water Resources Department to new heights."