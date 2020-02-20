Jeff Corley named City of Concord Water Resources Director

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Jeff Corley’s promotion to Water Resources Director was announced by City Manager Lloyd Payne this week. Corley has worked in several engineering and management roles with the City of Concord over the last fifteen years.
"Join me in congratulating Jeff Corley in his promotion to Water Resources Director," wrote Payne. "Since joining Team Concord in 2005, Jeff has progressed through various positions with the City culminating with his latest promotion. Jeff was placed in the Interim Water Resources Director role after the untimely passing of our friend and Teammate Christie (Putnam) Huneycutt. Jeff has continued to excel and I am confident he will continue to do so while taking the Water Resources Department to new heights."
The Water Resources Department manages the City's drinking water production and distribution, stormwater management, and sewer collection systems for Concord residents as well as many customers outside of City limits.
"Jeff is a great new member of our leadership team," said Assistant City Manager LeDerick Blackburn. "His deep experience in Concord and professional abilities combine to make him the ideal next leader for Water Resources."
Corley began his career with the City of Concord in 2005 as a Project Engineer and has progressed through various positions within the Engineering and Water Resources Departments, most recently serving as the Deputy Director of Water Resources.
"It is a tremendous honor to be selected to lead such a great department," said Corley. "I look forward to continuing to invest in our community’s water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure while also enhancing our customer experience and investing in our amazing co-workers."
He is a licensed Professional Engineer in North and South Carolina and is a member of many professional and industry associations including the American Public Works Association (APWA), the American Water Works Association (AWWA), and is a past president of the Southeast Stormwater Association (SESWA).
Corley holds a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He and his wife, Ashlyn, have been married nearly 19 years and have two boys. He is an active member at Westford United Methodist Church in Concord, and serves on numerous boards and committees in the community. Of note are the Cabarrus County Planning and Zoning Commission (current chair), Water and Sewer Authority of Cabarrus County Board of Directors, and Charlotte 49ers Athletic Foundation Board of Directors.
