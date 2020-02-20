Inmate missing after being mistakenly released from Gaston County Jail

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who was mistakenly released from the Gaston County Jail Wednesday.
Officials say two inmates were mistakenly released Wednesday, authorities were notified and a search for the inmates followed through the night. One of the inmates were located but the other was not.
The missing inmate is 35-year-old Kyle Auten.
Auten has charges of possession of firearm by felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, probation violation and now prison breach and escape from county or municipal confinement facilities or officers.
Anyone who comes into contact with this individual is asked to contact the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office at 704-869-6800.
