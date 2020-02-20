Iconic Civil Rights leader speaks to students at Salisbury High

Douglas shared with the students the story of one person who responded to Dr. King’s call to help with the Selma to Montgomery March. Viola Liuzzo was a white woman who came from Michigan to help shuttle participants on the 50 mile drive. One night, as she was driving with an African-American volunteer in her car, she was assassinated on the road by a group of white men. The man riding with her laid down in the floorboard of the car and played dead.