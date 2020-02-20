Iconic Civil Rights leader speaks to students at Salisbury High

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the iconic figures of the Civil Rights movement spent some time in Salisbury on Thursday, talking to high school students about his experiences in the 1960’s and following.
While most of the students say they didn’t know who Dr. Jesse Douglas was, after hearing him speak, they say they’ll never forget him or his message.
On a day when you might forgive students for being excited about snow and an early release, you might be surprised to learn how an 89-year-old man held their attention for more than an hour.
No ordinary guest speaker, Dr. Jesse Douglas is living history. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, his picture might. There’s the image of Dr. Douglas walking arm-in-arm with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., when Douglas was head of the Montgomery Improvement Association that organized the Selma to Montgomery march for voting rights.
Douglas also explained how, often in that picture, he was identified as a white man due to the light color of his skin.
"Having been born a child of albinism, I wasn’t noticed as much as people of color were,” Douglas says. “Even as president of the Montgomery Improvement Association, they didn’t think I was a black man. They thought I was a white sympathizer.”
Douglas shared with the students the story of one person who responded to Dr. King’s call to help with the Selma to Montgomery March. Viola Liuzzo was a white woman who came from Michigan to help shuttle participants on the 50 mile drive. One night, as she was driving with an African-American volunteer in her car, she was assassinated on the road by a group of white men. The man riding with her laid down in the floorboard of the car and played dead.
Douglas said that was one of the most painful moments he endured while working in Montgomery.
Salisbury High senior Pettrus Henderson was fascinated.
“This experience is one that I can say I will definitely remember for the rest of my life," Henderson said. “His story was impactful to show that you can come from any situation and at the end of the day live your life and have an impact greater than you would have ever thought.”
That was certainly the case for Reverend Douglas. Students took interest in his stories of protest on behalf of civil rights, and then cheered loudly when he sang “I Told Jesus It Would Be Alright If He Changed My Name.”
After listening for nearly 90 minutes in an assembly, Dr. Douglas held an informal round table where students could ask him about anything and gain the perspective that could only be brought by someone who was there.
Along with talking about Dr. King and the Civil Rights movement, Douglas also told the students that getting a good education was one of the most important things they could have.
“People do not pay you for what you talk about, or what you think you know, people pay you and recognize you for what you know, what you’ve learned and how you can apply it to use the talents God you,” Douglas said.
