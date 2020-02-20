Ex-Cleveland Browns lineman Greg Robinson caught with 157 pounds of marijuana near Mexico border, authorities say

EL PASO, Texas (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Greg Robinson and ex-NFL player Jaquan Bray were arrested near the El Paso-Mexico border on Monday evening, after authorities found 157 pounds of marijuana in an SUV the pair was traveling in.
Robinson, 27, and Bray, 26, were driving from Los Angeles, Calif. to Louisiana when they hit a border patrol checkpoint in El Paso, according to court documents.
A drug-sniffing dog reportedly alerted authorities to the illegal drugs stashed in the 2020 Chevy Tahoe at the Sierra Blanca Checkpoint Station.
A criminal complaint filed by U.S. attorneys alleges that Robinson and Bray were “conspiring to possess with intent to distribute marijuana.”
Authorities found the drugs in several large duffel bags stacked in the back of the SUV.
The complaint also stated that Robinson rented the Tahoe in Los Angeles on Sunday and had arranged for an Uber driver to drive him and Bray to Louisiana. When the trio reached El Paso, Robinson instructed Bray to begin driving.
According to the complaint, when they approached the Sierra Blanca checkpoint, Robinson asked the Uber driver to claim the marijuana, but they reportedly refused.
If convicted, Robinson and Bray face up to 20 years in prison.
