Crime Stoppers: Police trying to identify man who robbed Subway in midtown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify a man who robbed a Subway restaurant in midtown Charlotte.
The incident happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 4 at the Subway on S. Kings Drive in the Kings Square shopping center.
Surveillance footage from the business shows the suspect walk into the restaurant and walk past several people as he heads to the back of the restaurant.
“I think he decided that wasn’t the perfect to go through with the robbery so he walked to the bathroom and gave it a few minutes,” said Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
The surveillance video shows the man return from the bathroom a few minutes later and approach the front counter. The footage shows the man quickly and discretely pull out a gun and point it at the Subway clerk. The other people in the business appear unaware that the robbery is happening.
“I think because there was several people inside the business at the time that he had to probably use a different approach mainly because of that and he didn’t want to draw their attention so they would see what he was doing,” explained Johnson.
The video shows the suspect at the counter with the gun trained on the clerk for about a minute. As the seconds tick by, the people inside the business appear unaware anything is happening. At one point, a little child gets out of a seat and walks right behind the armed man. Once the clerk hands the suspect the cash, the armed man runs out of the business.
Johnson said that while there are not a lot of armed robberies at businesses in midtown Charlotte, people should remain vigilant when they are out and about.
“It can happen anywhere whether it’s uptown, north, south, east or west. What we want is for the citizens of Charlotte to vigilant on things like this and just know that it can happen where you are,” said Johnson.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.