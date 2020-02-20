Charlotte man arrested on sex trafficking, child porn charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A bill of indictment was unsealed for a Charlotte man charged with sex trafficking a minor and producing child pornography.
Bryan Lee Ragon, 43, was arrested Thursday morning.
Ragon is accused of sex trafficking a minor in North Carolina, Wisconsin, and elsewhere from Dec. 16, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2015.
Ragon’s indictment was returned by a grand jury a Tuesday and unsealed following his arrest.
“The indictment also alleges that in December 2015, Ragon knowingly produced a visual depiction of the minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, and that he knowingly transported the minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in illegal sexual activity,” court documents state.
Ragon also possessed child pornography, the indictment alleges. If found guilty of the charges, Ragon could face up to life in prison.
He remains in federal custody and has his next court hearing Tuesday morning.
The case was brought to court officials as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. It was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.
