In case you haven’t heard – snow hits Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ok, so who gets what? Did you have to ask?
Here are the pieces in place and also the missing pieces. First, we don’t have a strong upper level storm. We don’t have a strong I-85 surface storm heading our way. We don’t expect surface temperatures to drop below freezing Thursday during this event. But we’re still forecasting snow?
Well yes, we have an old frontal boundary in place serving as a good focus for the next round of precipitation Thursday. The air temperature aloft is quite cold and WILL support snow formation. In South Carolina, some warmer noses aloft could change the snow over to a mix of sleet and rain.
So even though a shallow layer of air at the surface will likely remain at or above freezing, just like ice cubes being dropped into a warm drink, it doesn’t necessarily mean the snow will melt immediately. So if the snow falls heavily enough, it won’t surprise me to see a quick inch – or more in some spots – to show up on your deck railing or the patio furniture.
With the ground still warm from recent weather, it won’t accumulate as readily on sidewalks, driveways and roads. Certainly grassy surfaces will also be a good landing spot for the snow.
That’s my best take on the situation at this point. Looking beyond, be careful of patchy ice on the backside of this with subfreezing temperatures Friday morning. Otherwise Friday is shaping up to be sunny and chilly before milder weather returns over the weekend.
Next chance of rain appears to be back here on Monday.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.