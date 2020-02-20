Bank robbery suspect arrested after leading deputies on highway chase from Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A bank robbery suspect is now in custody after leading deputies on a highway chase from Union County Thursday.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were pursuing a suspect in a robbery that happened at the Sun Trust in Indian Trail. around 4 p.m.
Deputies were pursuing the vehicle on I-485 Inner towards the Pineville exit, before the pursuit of a gray Nissan occupied by the possible bank robbery suspect went into the in Pineville area.
The suspect was taken into custody on US 521 just inside South Carolina around 4:30 p.m.
This is an active situation and officials are not how many people are involved.
Law enforcement officials have not released any further details about this incident.
