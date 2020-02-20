Armed suspect, connected to murder, hospitalized after SWAT situation in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a suspect, connected to a murder in Chester County, is now in the hospital after a SWAT situation Wednesday.
According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a home on Pinckney Road in the West Chester Community.
Upon arrival, Deputies found one male dead. At that time, deputies initiated a homicide investigation.
In less than three hours, deputies located a truck that belonged to the homicide victim in the backyard of a home on West Elliott Street in Chester. Due to the potential volatility of the situation, as it was related to a murder investigation, deputies set up a perimeter around the house as a precaution.
Deputies say they started talking to a female who was inside the home and managed to get out. She told deputies that the suspect, later identified as Scott Lewis Buckner, was inside the house and armed with a pistol and rifle.
Further investigation revealed the female was kept for an extended amount of time in the residence against her will by Buckner.
Deputies then called for assistance from the Chester Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
From approximately 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., officials say SLED attempted to negotiate with Buckner, who was inside the home on West Elliott Street. Eventually, SLED deployed less-than-lethal chemical agents and a robot inside the home.
Around 6:30 p.m., the SLED SWAT Team went into the home where they found Buckner lying unconscious but breathing.
Once Buckner was removed from the home, medical professionals provided immediate medical attention. Buckner was taken to the Chester Regional Medical Center.
Upon discharge, Buckner will be charged with kidnapping, possession of stolen property, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Other charges are pending pursuant to an ongoing investigation.
