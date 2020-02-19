Union County dog groomer’s business damaged in overnight break-in

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A dog groomer in Union County said her business was damaged during a break-in early Monday morning.
Dana Winston, owner of Dana's Pampered Pets in Monroe, said she has been grooming dogs for years and enjoys her job.
"I love what I do. I couldn't imagine retiring ever," said Winston. "A lot of my customers are family, not just customers."
Winston said she grooms several dogs a day and even helps groom dogs for local rescue organizations that try to get animals adopted.
What would have been a normal beginning to the week Monday, started off as a rude awakening for Winston. The business owner said she got an alert from her security system around 3 a.m. notifying her that someone had broken into her building off Weddington Road.
"We called the police, came up here, and (the suspects) had just left," said Winston.
Footage from the business' surveillance camera shows two people enter the store. One of them appears to be in a black hooded jacket and the other appears to be wearing a red hoodie. The intruder in black moves over to the camera and is seen pulling it off the wall.
"I was like 'oh my God, this can't be happening right now'," said Winston regarding the situation.
The dog groomer said nothing expensive was stolen and while the intruders swiped her cash bag and cash drawer, both items were empty. Her glass front door, however, was smashed open.
When asked what message she had for the suspects, Winston offered up a simple response.
"Get a job. You know, we work hard for our stuff," she said.
A spokesperson from the Union County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies are investigating the break-in.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact law enforcement.
